Racing for Legacy: The Spirit of Kerala's Snake Boats

Kerala's centuries-old tradition of snake boat racing, or 'vallam kali,' is set to draw thousands of spectators this weekend as 20 boats powered by 100 rowers each race at Punnamada Lake.

The renowned Nehru Trophy race continues despite recent deadly floods and financial challenges faced by village-based teams.

With rigorous practice schedules and community support, clubs like the United Boat Club remain committed to defending their legacy, symbolizing unity across diverse religious backgrounds in Kerala.