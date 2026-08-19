Uttar Pradesh on the Fast Track to USD 1 Trillion Economy with Japan's Strategic Partnerships

In a bold move towards economic prosperity, Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, emphasized the state's strong infrastructure, logistics, and industrial growth as pivotal elements driving this transformation.

The Chief Minister noted significant strides in the past nine years, highlighting a threefold increase in the state's budget, Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and per capita income, alongside a notable surge in women's workforce participation. Uttar Pradesh is pushing towards modern infrastructure with expansive logistics and digital ecosystems.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the potential of leveraging Japanese technology for the benefit of Indian farmers, urging for continued collaboration. He pointed out the synergies possible between India's agricultural sector and Japan's technological expertise to innovate for enhanced productivity and sustainable growth. The UP-Japan Investment Meet marks a pivotal juncture in bolstering Indo-Japanese economic relations.