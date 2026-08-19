Sweet Twist: Healthier Options for Halloween Treats

This Halloween season is seeing a shift as major candy companies adjust their offerings to cater to a health-conscious public. Hershey, a leading player in the confectionery industry, has diversified its product range to include more savory snacks like popcorn and pretzels.

Prodded by the popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and a broader health trend, the chocolate giant is integrating more protein-packed, lower-calorie snacks in response to changing consumer tastes. Despite these shifts, chocolate remains a Halloween staple, with snack-sized treats showing significant early-season sales growth.

Innovation is at the forefront, with Hershey leveraging AI to streamline product development and identify emerging trends such as 'trunk-or-treat'—a pandemic-born practice that continues to gain popularity. This Halloween, Hershey is poised to capture the market with an expanded assortment of healthier and convenient treats.