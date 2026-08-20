Return of the Royals: Harry and Meghan's Surprising Move Back to Britain

In an unexpected twist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning to return to Britain this month. The couple, who moved to the United States six years ago after stepping down from their royal duties, will be accompanied by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The move comes after a tumultuous period marked by public criticism of the royal family and British media. While their relationship with King Charles appears to be on the mend, tensions with Prince William persist. The couple announced they would remain non-working royals and have no plans to reside in a royal residence.

Despite their high-profile media ventures, including deals with Spotify and Netflix, Harry and Meghan's attempts to carve out independent roles in the U.S. have met with varying degrees of success. Their intended return to Britain signifies a new chapter in their complex narrative, capturing public interest once more.