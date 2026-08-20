Return of the Royals: Harry and Meghan's Surprising Move Back to Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to Britain with their children, six years after stepping down from royal duties. While relations with King Charles seem to be improving, tensions with Prince William remain. The couple's media ventures in the U.S. saw mixed success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:01 IST
Return of the Royals: Harry and Meghan's Surprising Move Back to Britain
Prince Harry

In an unexpected twist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning to return to Britain this month. The couple, who moved to the United States six years ago after stepping down from their royal duties, will be accompanied by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The move comes after a tumultuous period marked by public criticism of the royal family and British media. While their relationship with King Charles appears to be on the mend, tensions with Prince William persist. The couple announced they would remain non-working royals and have no plans to reside in a royal residence.

Despite their high-profile media ventures, including deals with Spotify and Netflix, Harry and Meghan's attempts to carve out independent roles in the U.S. have met with varying degrees of success. Their intended return to Britain signifies a new chapter in their complex narrative, capturing public interest once more.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026