Unicorns of the Sea: The Mystery and Science of Narwhal Tusks

Narwhal tusks, once believed to possess magical powers, are scientifically fascinating structures. Researchers using 3D X-ray imaging have revealed their complex spiral design, possibly aiding in social hierarchy and stability. These tusks continue to captivate, blending ancient myths with modern scientific inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:36 IST
Unicorns of the Sea: The Mystery and Science of Narwhal Tusks

In medieval times, narwhal tusks were revered as unicorn horns, believed to have magical properties against poisons and diseases. Today, they remain objects of intrigue, thanks to their complex and unique structure.

Recent research utilizing advanced 3D X-ray imaging has decoded the internal architecture of these tusks, revealing a left-handed spiral exterior and a right-handed spiral interior. This structure possibly aids in maintaining their straight growth, differing from the curved tusks of elephants or walruses. This new insight was detailed by Henrik Birkedal from Aarhus University in Denmark in 'Nature Communications'.

Narwhals, mainly dwelling in the Arctic, have tusks used in social hierarchies and perhaps in sensory functions. Their distinct double-spiral structure provides mechanical stability. This ancient tool of legends also inspires modern bioinspired materials research, highlighting the cultural and scientific significance of these marine creatures.

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