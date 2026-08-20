Academic Controversy Surrounds Plagiarism Allegations and Tragic Death

Nathan Cofnas, a U.S. academic, was suspended by Ghent University amid an investigation into discrimination related to his allegations of plagiarism against late Cambridge professor Jason Arday. Arday, celebrated as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, recently passed away. The case has sparked widespread media coverage and public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:47 IST
Academic Controversy Surrounds Plagiarism Allegations and Tragic Death

Nathan Cofnas, a U.S. academic, has been temporarily suspended by Belgium's Ghent University. Allegations of discrimination relate to Cofnas's claims of plagiarism against the late Jason Arday, once known as Cambridge University's youngest Black professor.

Arday's sudden death at 41 has led to public mourning and debate. Following his resignation, he acknowledged mistakes but denied any plagiarism accusations. The matter has sparked a nuanced public discourse.

Cofnas shared his situation on social media, emphasizing his belief that he is under investigation unjustly. Despite media attention, Ghent University has chosen to uphold the confidentiality of the disciplinary process, releasing minimal details to the public.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stocks

Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stoc...

Global
2
Yuki Tsunoda's Unexpected Comeback: Racing Again in the Dutch Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda's Unexpected Comeback: Racing Again in the Dutch Grand Prix

Global
3
Guyanese Waters Welcome Exxon Mobil's Fifth Floating Oil Giant

Guyanese Waters Welcome Exxon Mobil's Fifth Floating Oil Giant

Global
4
U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026