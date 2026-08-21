Mondo Duplantis: From Pole Vaulting to Pop Hits with 'Gold'

Already a prominent figure in athletics, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis is now making waves in the music world. The double Olympic pole vault champion has released the official anthem for World Athletics' inaugural Ultimate Championship, offering an unexpected soundtrack from a world-record-holder.

Duplantis's track, titled 'Gold', made its global debut on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music this past Friday. It will serve as the signature audio for the Ultimate Championship in Budapest from September 11 to 13, where top-notch athletes will compete for a share of a massive $10 million prize pool.

The song, which draws inspiration from representing collective ambitions, is accompanied by a music video showcasing Duplantis’s career highlights. As he balances a rising music career with athletic achievements, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe hopes this event will attract a younger fanbase, emphasizing both the personalities and talents of star athletes.