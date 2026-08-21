Mondo Duplantis Shines in Lausanne Amidst High Flying Drama

Mondo Duplantis triumphed in the Lausanne Diamond League pole vault, clearing 6.21 meters. Onlookers witnessed a thrilling contest as Duplantis narrowly missed two world-record attempts. Despite recent setbacks, he showed top form, reigniting excitement before the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest and delighting fans with a stellar performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:09 IST
Mondo Duplantis Shines in Lausanne Amidst High Flying Drama
Mondo Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis electrified the crowd at the Lausanne Diamond League with a stunning pole vault performance, reaching 6.21 meters to secure victory while narrowly missing two world-record attempts.

This thrilling achievement followed challenges, including his first defeat in three years at Stockholm and a groin injury in London. Duplantis, however, signaled his return to peak form by surpassing 6.16 meters on his initial attempt, with Emmanouil Karalis securing second place after three jumps.

Despite not setting a new world record, Duplantis embraced his friend's efforts with sportsmanship while delighting fans lining both the runway and pit. The vibrant atmosphere of Lausanne's Ouchy district made it a memorable spectacle, as Duplantis expressed enthusiasm for his next challenge in Budapest.

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