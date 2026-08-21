Mondo Duplantis Shines in Lausanne Amidst High Flying Drama

Mondo Duplantis electrified the crowd at the Lausanne Diamond League with a stunning pole vault performance, reaching 6.21 meters to secure victory while narrowly missing two world-record attempts.

This thrilling achievement followed challenges, including his first defeat in three years at Stockholm and a groin injury in London. Duplantis, however, signaled his return to peak form by surpassing 6.16 meters on his initial attempt, with Emmanouil Karalis securing second place after three jumps.

Despite not setting a new world record, Duplantis embraced his friend's efforts with sportsmanship while delighting fans lining both the runway and pit. The vibrant atmosphere of Lausanne's Ouchy district made it a memorable spectacle, as Duplantis expressed enthusiasm for his next challenge in Budapest.