Punjab: Social media influencer dies after alleged abduction and being set on fire; post-mortem report reveals pregnancy

Social media influencer Manjit Kaur was three and a half months pregnant when she passed away in hospital after allegedly being abducted and taken to Morinda in Punjab, where she was allegedly assaulted, tied to a tree and set on fire, according to Chandigarh Police. The case came to light when Manjit Kaur's mother, Kanta Devi, lodged a complaint on August 26, stating that her daughter was kidnapped by three or four individuals from Sector 34 and taken towards Morinda.

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Gurjeet Kaur told ANI that the postmortem examination revealed that the social media influencer was three months pregnant before she passed away after treatment at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh. The police official said, "The deceased, Manjeet Kaur, was the daughter of Kanta Devi, a resident of Panchkula. Kanta Devi lodged a complaint with us on the evening of the 26th. She stated that her daughter, Manjeet Kaur, had been kidnapped by three or four individuals from Sector 34 and taken towards Morinda. There, she was tied to a tree, doused with petrol, and set on fire. She subsequently underwent treatment at PGI but passed away today. This incident occurred on the 26th. We registered a case and initiated an investigation. A post-mortem examination revealed that she was 3.5 months pregnant; the investigation is ongoing, and we are searching for the culprits."

Chandigarh DSP (South) Kaur said the investigation was underway and efforts are underway to trace the assailants. "Three individuals have been named, though the roles of others are also being examined. The charges invoked include kidnapping and murder. The investigation is underway...The name 'Rinku' is being mentioned. There is 'Pinda' and also 'Shubh'. Three individuals have been named specifically. There is a possibility that others are involved as well," added the police official.

Kaur, who had around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram and YouTube, used to post videos featuring Punjabi and Haryanvi songs. (ANI)