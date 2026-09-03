Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup out: Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE among headliners; see dates, prices, venue

Lollapalooza India has announced the lineup for its 2027 edition. The festival is all to return to Mumbai for in January, with Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit set to headline its fifth edition. The two-day festival is scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The lineup will feature artists across genres including pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic music, jazz and R&B. Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys, will perform at the festival with songs such as ‘Messy’, ‘Dive’ and ‘Man I Need’. Limp Bizkit, known for tracks including ‘Break Stuff’, ‘Rollin’’ and ‘Nookie’, will make its India debut at the festival.

Global girl group KATSEYE is also part of the lineup. The group will perform songs such as ‘Gnarly’, ‘Touch’ and ‘Gabriela’. Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. will also take the stage, along with 5 Seconds of Summer and six-time Grammy winner St. Vincent. The electronic music lineup includes Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello, Japanese artist ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and Belgian duo 2manydjs.

Indian artists also have a strong presence in this year’s lineup. Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Yashraj, Swadesi, Donn Bhat and The Manganiyar Seduction are among the names set to perform. Three-time Grammy winner and Padma Shri recipient Ricky Kej will perform with Stewart Copeland of The Police. Their performance will bring together rock, orchestral music and Hindustani classical sounds.

Other artists on the lineup include Isyana Sarasvati, Rachel Chinouriri, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Scribe, Maneesh On The Beat, Varijashree Venugopal, Ranj x Clifr, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Anoushka Maskey, Karshni, Shriya Rao and several others. The festival will also feature food, art installations and other experiences alongside the music performances. The event will take place across four stages.

According to the organisers, Early Bird tickets have already sold out, while the general ticket sale has now begun in phases through the official Lollapalooza India website. (ANI)