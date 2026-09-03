Motor racing-Heat hazard declared for Italian Grand Prix

Formula ​One's governing body ​declared a ‌heat hazard ​for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the ‌second time this season that it has taken such a step. Race Director Rui Marques said ‌in a statement temperatures in excess of ‌31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) had been forecast.

The Austrian Grand Prix in June was the last time ⁠a ​heat hazard ⁠was declared. Declaring a heat hazard requires teams to fit ⁠a driver cooling system, such as a ​liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to ⁠use them and can take a ballast penalty ⁠instead. ​The car's minimum weight is increased to accommodate the hardware.

Sunday's race is the ⁠13th round of the championship, with 20-year-old Mercedes ⁠driver ⁠Kimi Antonelli at the top of the standings for his home race.