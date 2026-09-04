"We will make it tax-free": Uttarakhand CM after watching 'Hanuman Ansh' in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the 'Hanuman Ansh' after watching it on Friday, describing it as a must-watch spiritual movie for the cinemagoers. While talking to the media after the screening, CM Dhami announced that the movie will be declared "tax-free" in the state, as the film is deeply connected to Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

"A full-length film, Hanuman Ansh, has been made about Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj. It is a deeply spiritual film that everyone should watch. He is widely recognised and believed to be an embodiment of Lord Hanuman by those who have experienced his presence or read about him. It is a spiritual and family-oriented movie; it beautifully illustrates how sincere devotion to God inevitably draws his blessings and grace. Children should watch it too because the site is deeply connected to Uttarakhand, we want as many people as possible in the state to see it; therefore, we will make it tax-free," said Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister watched the film along with his wife Geeta Dhami and other distinguished guests on Friday.

According to the film's synopsis, the movie positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story." ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji.

According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service. The film is also set to reach international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. Meanwhile, Dhami also extended his best wishes to the devotees of Lord Krishna on the occassion of Janmashtami.

"Lord Shri Krishna guide us all along the path of righteousness (Dharma). Through the Shrimad Bhagavad, He has inspired us to walk this path, set an ideal for us, and delivered a message for the times ahead. Let us move forward on the righteous path so that Uttarakhand becomes an exemplary state and, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, India evolves into a developed nation," said Dhami while talking to the media. Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations. Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan. (ANI)