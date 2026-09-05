Soccer-UEFA sanctions Fenerbahce's Guendouzi, Greenwood after Lyon playoff incident

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 00:00 IST
Soccer-UEFA sanctions Fenerbahce's Guendouzi, Greenwood after Lyon playoff incident

Fenerbahce midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and forward ​Mason Greenwood were handed suspensions ​and fined by UEFA ‌on Friday ​following incidents after the club's Champions League second-leg playoff victory over Olympique Lyonnais last month. The ‌punishments stemmed from post-match incidents following Fenerbahce's 2-1 victory in Lyon, where the two players were accused of making provocative gestures towards the home fans.

The ‌confrontation escalated after the final whistle, with a brawl breaking out ‌as Frenchman Guendouzi left the pitch. European soccer's governing body said Guendouzi was fined €50,000 ($58,060.00) "for insulting others present at the match, provoking spectators and violating the basic rules of decent ⁠conduct" ​and suspended for ⁠four UEFA club competition matches.

Englishman Greenwood was fined €30,000 and suspended for one match for ⁠violating the basic rules of decent conduct. Two of Guendouzi's suspended four matches were deferred ​for a probationary period of one year, while Greenwood's one-match ban ⁠was subject to a one-year probationary period.

UEFA also sanctioned both clubs for crowd disturbances, ⁠the ​throwing of objects, lighting of pyrotechnics and violation of the rules of conduct at the match. Lyon goalkeeper coach Antonio Ferreira was handed ⁠a five-match ban for "serious assault", with two of those matches suspended for ⁠a probationary period ⁠of one year.

Fenerbahce progressed to the league phase of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory. ($1 = 0.8612 ‌euros)

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