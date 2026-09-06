Beyond the Screen: Lee Chang-dong's Cinematic Comeback with 'Possible Love'

Renowned South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong made a triumphant return to the cinematic world on Sunday with 'Possible Love', eight years after his last release, 'Burning'.

This latest work, showcased at the Venice Film Festival, revisits the tumultuous labor conflict that rocked South Korea in 2009, where mass layoffs led to prolonged strikes and a violent crackdown.

'Possible Love', a compelling narrative intertwining real events with fictional storytelling, is among 21 films vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award.