Beyond the Screen: Lee Chang-dong's Cinematic Comeback with 'Possible Love'

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong returns to cinema after eight years with 'Possible Love', a film exploring the aftermath of a 2009 labor conflict in South Korea. The movie delves into the trauma faced by workers after mass layoffs and a violent crackdown. It competes for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 19:33 IST
Beyond the Screen: Lee Chang-dong's Cinematic Comeback with 'Possible Love'

Renowned South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong made a triumphant return to the cinematic world on Sunday with 'Possible Love', eight years after his last release, 'Burning'.

This latest work, showcased at the Venice Film Festival, revisits the tumultuous labor conflict that rocked South Korea in 2009, where mass layoffs led to prolonged strikes and a violent crackdown.

'Possible Love', a compelling narrative intertwining real events with fictional storytelling, is among 21 films vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award.

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