South Korea's Diplomatic Mission: Aiding Nepal's Flood Crisis

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is in Kathmandu for talks on aiding the search for missing South Korean citizens after deadly floods in Nepal. Cho aims to deepen cooperation with Nepalese officials in search efforts and reconstruction plans following the catastrophic disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:49 IST
South Korea's Diplomatic Mission: Aiding Nepal's Flood Crisis
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to bolster international cooperation, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has embarked on a crucial mission to Kathmandu. His three-day visit is focused on search-and-rescue efforts for South Korean nationals missing after devastating floods and landslides struck Nepal's Rasuwa District.

Cho's itinerary includes pivotal meetings with Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, along with other key government officials. Discussions aim to enhance collaboration in recovery operations and explore long-term reconstruction strategies. Among the missing are employees from Doosan Enerbility Co. and Korea South-East Power Co., last seen at a hydropower plant site affected by the natural disaster.

South Korea's commitment to these efforts is underscored by the deployment of the Korea Disaster Relief Team, which is employing advanced resources to support Nepalese authorities. This cross-border solidarity comes as joint military operations have rescued a Chinese national and located several bodies. Cho's visit highlights a deepening partnership in crisis response as the death toll continues to rise.

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