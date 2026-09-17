U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

The U.S. House passed the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', aiming to increase economic pressure on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. The bill targets Russia's energy and defense sectors while granting President Trump new tariff powers in relation to other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 05:33 IST
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran
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The U.S. House of Representatives approved a significant sanctions and tariff bill aimed at intensifying economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Named the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', the legislation was passed after over 18 months.

The bill targets Russia's energy and defense sectors, as well as its evasive tanker fleet. It faced some resistance for enabling President Trump to impose tariffs on other countries to curb their reliance on Russian oil and gas. Trump is now expected to sign it into law.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed lawmakers to pass the bill, highlighting its significance in reducing Russia's war funding capabilities. However, some lawmakers expressed concerns about Trump's expanded tariff authority, fearing potential loopholes and increased consumer costs.

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