National Film Awards 2026: Dhanush receives Special Mention for performance in ‘Captain Miller’

President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to Dhanush on Tuesday. The National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 17:24 IST
National Film Awards 2026: Dhanush receives Special Mention for performance in ‘Captain Miller’
Actor Dhanush (Photo/PIB India). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil actor Dhanush was honoured with a National Film Award Special Mention for his performance in ‘Captain Miller’ at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to Dhanush on Tuesday. The National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Dhanush received the Special Mention for Best Actor for his role in ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The period action film is set in pre-Independence India and features Dhanush in the lead role. ‘Captain Miller’ also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. The film was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on July 19, 2025, with awards recognising work across different areas of Indian cinema. The ceremony in Ekta Nagar marks a change in the way the National Film Awards are being presented. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to take the celebrations to different parts of the country in the coming years.

The move aims to bring the celebration of Indian cinema closer to different regions and showcase the country’s cultural and cinematic diversity. With Dhanush’s Special Mention and the film’s win in the National, Social and Environmental Values category, ‘Captain Miller’ has secured two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026