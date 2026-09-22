National Film Awards 2026: Dhanush receives Special Mention for performance in ‘Captain Miller’

Tamil actor Dhanush was honoured with a National Film Award Special Mention for his performance in ‘Captain Miller’ at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to Dhanush on Tuesday. The National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Dhanush received the Special Mention for Best Actor for his role in ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The period action film is set in pre-Independence India and features Dhanush in the lead role. ‘Captain Miller’ also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. The film was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on July 19, 2025, with awards recognising work across different areas of Indian cinema. The ceremony in Ekta Nagar marks a change in the way the National Film Awards are being presented. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to take the celebrations to different parts of the country in the coming years.

The move aims to bring the celebration of Indian cinema closer to different regions and showcase the country’s cultural and cinematic diversity. With Dhanush’s Special Mention and the film’s win in the National, Social and Environmental Values category, ‘Captain Miller’ has secured two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. (ANI)