"Dharmendra's last movie was Agniyug": Biswajit Chatterjee reveals late actor's last film project

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee is set to return to direction after more than four decades with his upcoming film ‘Agniyug: The Fire’. The filmmaker has revealed that the project features late actor Dharmendra in what he describes as the veteran star’s final film appearance, in the role of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. Earlier this year, ‘Ikkis’ was billed as Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen. However, Biswajit Chatterjee has said that ‘Agniyug: The Fire’, in which Dharmendra plays Lala Lajpat Rai, will be his last film.

While talking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Biswajit recalled a moving encounter with Bobby Deol’s son, Aryaman Deol, following Dharmendra’s death, during which he revealed details about the late actor’s role in his film. Biswajit said, "No one knows about it (Dharmendra in AgniYug). So, I went straight to his house from the cremation ground. Bobby's son, Aryaman Deol, came and started crying. I showed him a photo and asked, 'Do you recognise him? ' He said, 'Yes, it's Dadu. Dadu was in the same pose in the costume of Lala Lajpat Rai. I said that this is your Dadu’s last film. He said, ‘No, no, no'.”

He continued, "Bobby was standing there. Bobby came and said, 'Yes, son. This is the last film of Dadu because when Biswajit uncle came, I was standing outside to narrate the story to papa'. So he knows about it. Dharmendra will play the role of Lala Lajpat Rai." Biswajit also revealed that Dharmendra was initially reluctant to return to acting, but he convinced the veteran actor to take up the role by appealing to his patriotism.

"In the beginning, he was like 'no, no, no. I don't want to do film, I don't do work right now'. He didn't know what the role was. Then I told him that I came for this role because I had no one else in mind who could do better than you." "So he asked, 'What are you saying'? I said, ' You are a patriot. You are a very big patriot. This is the role of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai. He said, ' What? I said, yes. He said, 'I thought I would not do it,' and then he thought for a long time and said, Yes, done, I am doing it."

Enthused by the iconic role, the veteran actor passionately agreed and even insisted on performing his own stunts without a body double. Biswajit said Dharmendra was enthusiastic about the role and even insisted on performing his own stunts without a body double.

"He was very enthusiastic. He rejected any stunt double.. It charged us and everyone. He was a real jaat," said Biswajit Chatterjee. The release date of the film has not yet been announced. Actor Jackie Shroff is also reportedly set to be part of the film.

As for Biswajeet, the actor is known for films including 'Mere Sanam', 'Shehnai', 'Aasra', 'Night in London', 'Yeh Raat Phir Naa Aaygi', 'April Fool', 'Kismat', 'Do Kaliyan', 'Ishq Par Zor Nahin' and others. Biswajeet and Dharmendra previously worked together in the 1975 Bollywood film ‘Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja’.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a career spanning more than six decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was regarded as one of the prominent actors of Indian cinema. His filmography includes classics such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’ and ‘Anupama’. (ANI)