US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil gains on Mideast uncertainty, eyes on Trump-Xi talks

Wall ​Street's ​main stock ‌indexes opened lower ​on Thursday as simmering ‌Middle East tensions lifted oil prices and Treasury yields, while investors ‌also exercised caution ahead of ‌a keenly watched summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 95.8 points, ⁠or 0.19%, at the open to ​51415.75. The S&P 500 ⁠fell 39.0 points, or 0.51%, at ⁠the ​open to 7666.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠201.5 points, or 0.75%, to ⁠26734.508 at ⁠the opening bell.