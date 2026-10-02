"This depiction goes against our faith": Actor Mukesh Khanna on portrayal of Lord Ram in upcoming film Ramayana

Mukesh Khanna has criticised the depiction of Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Ramayana,' saying that the character should not be portrayed as physically aggressive, as it is against the image of Ram as 'Maryada Purushottam.' While talking to ANI, Mukesh Khanna referred to the initial teaser of the film in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen climbing a tree like an action hero and shooting arrows.

Mukesh Khanna said, "I saw the promo where suddenly Ram is shown; it was supposed to be Ram, charging furiously, leaping onto trees, and striking down with special effects. I said Schwarzenegger, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth can do this. But Maryada Purushottam Ram would never. This depiction goes against our faith; he was Maryada Purushottam." He added, "Even when standing before the ocean, he (Lord Ram) humbly folded his hands and said, 'Please step aside and give me way.' When it didn't, he prayed and worshipped the Shivling. When it still didn't relent, only then did he raise his bow! Then the ocean came rushing in apology, 'What are you doing?' He was Maryada Purushottam. If he were so physically aggressive that he could climb trees and strike down enemies like a commando, why did he even need the army of Vanaras? Why would he need Hanuman and the monkey army? He established the persona of Maryada Purushottam, which is timeless."

Mukesh Khanna questioned the portrayal of Hindu religious figures in films, saying that such depictions are often made by people from within the community and arguing that Hindus are treated as a “soft target”. "People of other religions aren't making these films; Hindus themselves are making them against their own heritage. Why? Because we are a soft target. They know no one will object—only someone outspoken like Mukesh Khanna will raise his voice, and that will give them free publicity worth thousands. That is my answer. As for the rest, whether actors look the part... Look, he (Ranbir Kapoor) is a good actor; he can perform, and he will perform. But doing this right after a film like Animal also creates a clash of image," said Mukesh Khanna.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki’s epic, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat, among others.

The ambitious project is being backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. (ANI)