“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

Actor Paul Rudd revealed that he doesn't take his phone on the sets of the film because he is addicted to it, Variety reported. The actor is set to play the moderator of the first-ever meeting dedicated to solving America’s climate crisis in “A Statement,” the latest film from Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy.

Set at a Florida beachside resort in 1980, the film follows 20 experts who spend a weekend in a conference room and figure out their differences over how to draft a statement to Congress about the effects of carbon dioxide emissions on the climate, reported Variety. The cast includes Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and John Turturro and the actor admitted that he feels more connected to the ensemble cast by leaving his smartphone in his trailer, a practice he claims he’s now followed for some time.

“I don’t go to sets with a phone. I haven’t done that for a while now. It’s important to put it down. Anytime. They’re horrible things. I’m addicted to it like everybody else. They’re facilitating our own destruction,” he told Variety Saturday evening during the film’s world premiere at the New York Film Festival. Rudd revealed that director McCarthy enforced a “very strict no phones policy” on the set of “A Statement,” which he found brought his castmates closer together and made filming feel more like a play.

“The world has changed since cell phones have existed. We don’t look at each other or talk to each other quite the same way. Now, [with the phone ban], we were forced to really spend time with each other and talk. Working on a movie set in 1980, we’re dressed in a certain kind of way. It felt like, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember this. This feels like it used to feel when people sat around and spoke to one another,’” added Paul Rudd, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)