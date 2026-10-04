“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

Actor Paul Rudd revealed that he doesn't take his phone on the sets of the film because he is addicted to it, Variety reported. 

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:23 IST
“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 
Paul Rudd (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Paul Rudd revealed that he doesn't take his phone on the sets of the film because he is addicted to it, Variety reported. The actor is set to play the moderator of the first-ever meeting dedicated to solving America’s climate crisis in “A Statement,” the latest film from Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy.

Set at a Florida beachside resort in 1980, the film follows 20 experts who spend a weekend in a conference room and figure out their differences over how to draft a statement to Congress about the effects of carbon dioxide emissions on the climate, reported Variety. The cast includes Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and John Turturro and the actor admitted that he feels more connected to the ensemble cast by leaving his smartphone in his trailer, a practice he claims he’s now followed for some time.

“I don’t go to sets with a phone. I haven’t done that for a while now. It’s important to put it down. Anytime. They’re horrible things. I’m addicted to it like everybody else. They’re facilitating our own destruction,” he told Variety Saturday evening during the film’s world premiere at the New York Film Festival. Rudd revealed that director McCarthy enforced a “very strict no phones policy” on the set of “A Statement,” which he found brought his castmates closer together and made filming feel more like a play.

“The world has changed since cell phones have existed. We don’t look at each other or talk to each other quite the same way. Now, [with the phone ban], we were forced to really spend time with each other and talk. Working on a movie set in 1980, we’re dressed in a certain kind of way. It felt like, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember this. This feels like it used to feel when people sat around and spoke to one another,’” added Paul Rudd, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026