Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

Production has officially kicked off in New York, with the city replacing Atlanta as the latest filming location. The shift comes as the storyline delves deeper into Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) mafia roots.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 10:41 IST
Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 
Sylvester Stallone (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

There's great news for the fans of Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King  as the show has been renewed for a fifth season. The update comes ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere on October 16, as per Deadline.

Production has officially kicked off in New York, with the city replacing Atlanta as the latest filming location. The shift comes as the storyline delves deeper into Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) mafia roots. Scarlet Rose Stallone will return as Spencer for Season 5 with a promotion to series regular. There will also be 5 new series regulars joining the fold: Erik Palladino (I Play Rocky), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Anthony Skordi (The Last Frontier), and Nickola Shreli (Power Book IV: Force). New character descriptions are under wraps.

“We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series, and to be shooting the next season of Tulsa King in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve. We’re proud of the work we’ve done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us,” shared Drew Brown, EVP, Physical Production, Paramount Television Studios. “We’re excited to welcome the cast and crew of Tulsa King to New York State for its fifth season. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has built an unmatched home for film and television—world-class talent, iconic locations, and a Film Tax Credit Program that delivers real jobs and investment for New Yorkers. Tulsa King represents the latest in a growing list of projects proudly filmed in New York,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026