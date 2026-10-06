Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Tirumala

Shobha Chandrasekhar, mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who is lovingly called Thalapathy by the fans, offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:10 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Tirumala
Shobha Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shobha Chandrasekhar, mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who is lovingly called Thalapathy by the fans, offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Tuesday. Shobha, who is also an Indian playback singer, was seen wearing a pink and orange saree for her spiritual visit.

Earlier in the day, Laura E Williams, US Consul General of Hyderabad, also offered prayers at the shrine. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, also visited the Tirumala temple on Monday.

Visuals captured by ANI showed Dhawan arriving at the temple with Sophie, smiling as they headed in to offer prayers. The couple was dressed in traditional attire, with Dhawan wearing a kurta and dhoti, while Sophie wore a white suit.

The Tirumala shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year. The temple conducts various rituals and sevas as part of its daily schedule. Among the early-morning observances is the Suprabhata Seva, which marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026