Despite denial from Virat's team, Dinesh Falahari sticks to his allegations against Indian cricketer over his visit to Premanand Maharaj ashram

Despite denial from Virat Kohli's team regarding claims that the Indian cricketer was paid to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, Dinesh Falahari, the President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has reiterated his allegations against the star batter. Dinesh Falahari claimed that when spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj was still a relatively unknown saint, a PR company from Maharashtra and a prominent property group from Rajasthan approached him with the aim of taking his message to a wider audience.

According to Dinesh Falahari, the group believed that Premanand Maharaj's teachings and spiritual discourses had the potential to reach millions and considered him a knowledgeable and genuine saint. Dinesh Falahari further alleged that, as part of its promotional efforts, the group brought Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to meet Premanand Maharaj. He claimed that around Rs 5 crore was spent on the exercise.

He also alleged that the group later got involved in a dispute with Premanand Maharaj over certain matters. Dinesh Falahari said he did not intend to speak against either Virat Kohli or Premanand Maharaj, adding that he respects both.

“Premanand Maharaj was a good saint earlier and remains a good saint today. He has guided crores of Hindus through his discourses,” Falahari Maharaj said, while maintaining that he stands by his allegations and is willing to cooperate with any investigating agency. "When Virat Kohli came to meet Maharaj ji for the first time, he accepted the money, but later felt that he had committed a mistake or a sin. When he returned for the second time, he gave a substantial amount of that money back to Maharaj ji. Even today, Virat Kohli supports the food and other needs of the sadhaks living with Maharaj ji. He is a good person. His wife, too, has now developed devotion towards Radha Rani," Falahari claimed while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli’s team issued a statement, strongly denying a claim that he was allegedly paid Rs 5 crore for Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. Calling the allegation “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.”

“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," the statement. "Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly," the statement added.

Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj has been public, with the cricketer and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, meeting the spiritual leader on multiple occasions. (ANI)