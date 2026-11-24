Spain extends bank tax, sets tougher lending rules before election
Spain's government on Tuesday approved a one-year extension of a bank tax that is expected to raise €1.4 billion to fund housing policies, which are among the hottest issues in the run-up to Sunday's general election following mass protests in October. The government also rolled out a consumer-credit bill aimed at curbing abusive lending practices, including caps on interest rates for certain high-cost loans and stronger supervisory powers for the Bank of Spain.
Consumer lending has hit a record €117.8 billion. The moves, which require approval by parliament's standing committee while there is no full legislature in place, are part of a wider package of social and economic measures such as the extension of public transport subsidies through 2027 and welfare benefits.
The banking levy, which banks have challenged in courts, was first implemented in 2022, after Spanish banks such as BBVA and Santander started reporting record profits from rising interest rates. It was extended in 2024 by three years to help citizens cope with the higher cost of living. It has so far raised more than €5.7 billion. The revenue from the extended banking tax would be used to fund social housing construction and support vulnerable tenants, said Budget Minister Arcadi España.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the snap election in a bid to harness the momentum from massive housing protests amid an affordability crisis, but his party has trailed in opinion polls. Analysts at banks such as Barclays believe a potential conservative-led government could remove the tax or water it down.