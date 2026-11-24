Spain's government on Tuesday approved a one-year extension of a bank tax that is expected ‌to raise €1.4 billion to fund housing policies, which are among the hottest issues in the run-up to Sunday's general election following mass protests in October. The government also rolled out a consumer-credit bill ‌aimed at curbing abusive lending practices, including caps on interest rates for certain high-cost loans ‌and stronger supervisory powers for the Bank of Spain.

Consumer lending has hit a record €117.8 billion. The moves, which require approval by parliament's standing committee while there is no full legislature in place, are part of a wider ⁠package ​of social and economic ⁠measures such as the extension of public transport subsidies through 2027 and welfare benefits.

The banking levy, which banks have ⁠challenged in courts, was first implemented in 2022, after Spanish banks such as BBVA and Santander started ​reporting record profits from rising interest rates. It was extended in 2024 by three years ⁠to help citizens cope with the higher cost of living. It has so far raised more than €5.7 billion. The ⁠revenue ​from the extended banking tax would be used to fund social housing construction and support vulnerable tenants, said Budget Minister Arcadi España.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the snap ⁠election in a bid to harness the momentum from massive housing protests amid an affordability crisis, ⁠but his party ⁠has trailed in opinion polls. Analysts at banks such as Barclays believe a potential conservative-led government could remove the tax or water it down.