“Feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting”: RGV reacts to Nana Patekar’s sudden demise

Varma and Patekar had worked together on several projects over the years. Their association began with the 2003 film Bhoot, in which Patekar played a key role. Patekar also featured in Darna Mana Hai, which was produced by Varma.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 09:39 IST
“Feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting”: RGV reacts to Nana Patekar’s sudden demise
Ram Gopal Varma (L) Nana Patekar (R) (Photos/ANI/@Riteishd). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying he still cannot believe that the actor is no more. Varma, who worked with Patekar on several films, shared a post on X after the actor’s death and spoke about his strong screen presence. He said he found it difficult to accept that Patekar could pass away so suddenly.

In his post, Varma called Patekar the “GOD of acting” and said he was unable to believe that the actor’s heart had failed him. He wrote, “YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR .” Varma and Patekar had worked together on several projects over the years. Their association began with the 2003 film Bhoot, in which Patekar played a key role. Patekar also featured in Darna Mana Hai, which was produced by Varma.

The two later worked together on the 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan, in which Patekar played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. The film went on to become one of the better-known collaborations between the actor and Varma. They reunited almost a decade later for The Attacks of 26/11, directed by Varma. Patekar played the role of Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria in the 2013 film.

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to work in films such as Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan. In recent years, he continued to work in films and was seen in Housefull 5. He also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo and had a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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