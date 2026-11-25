Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a symbol for critics of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, left the US for ‌Spain on Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security said. The departure of Abrego Garcia, 31, brings to a close a legal fight that, at one point, reached the US Supreme Court. US authorities agreed to the voluntary departure as part of a negotiated deal, the Washington Post reported, citing sources. DHS did not provide details of Abrego Garcia's departure or the agreement, beyond saying ‌in a statement that he "has self-deported from the United States to Spain."

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia has left the United States a free man," his lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said in ‌a statement. "For the past year and a half, he has been fighting for the right to leave the United States to the country of his choice," the lawyer said, adding that the government had sought to deport him "in shackles on an ICE Air flight to Liberia." Instead, he left on a commercial flight to a country of his choosing and was free to travel, Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for ⁠comment on ​Tuesday. "The Administration was forced to come to this ⁠agreement that respects Kilmar's will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation," US Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, the state where Abrego Garcia lived, said in a ⁠post on X on Tuesday.

US authorities sent Abrego Garcia, who entered the US illegally, to a megaprison in El Salvador in March 2025 despite a prior court order barring his return there because ​of the risk of persecution. Officials called his removal an "administrative error," but for months said they could not bring him back, thrusting his case into the debate over Trump's ⁠immigration crackdown and deportation drive.

After the US Supreme Court ordered the government facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, prosecutors secured a criminal indictment charging him with human smuggling in a case stemming from an earlier incident. The Trump administration then brought Abrego ⁠Garcia ​back to the US in June 2025. It later attempted to deport him to Liberia after a US judge dismissed the human smuggling charge. Sandoval-Moshenberg said the departure was temporary and that Abrego Garcia had potential avenues to return to the US in the future.

"We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a ⁠fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," Sandoval-Moshenberg added. Human rights groups say Trump's immigration crackdown has created an ⁠unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have ⁠raised concerns about racial profiling.

The Trump administration says its actions aim to improve domestic security and are in compliance with the law. Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections earlier this month, say they aim to hold the Trump ‌administration accountable for its immigration policies.