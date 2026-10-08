Odisha sand artists pay tribute to Nana Patekar through moving sand animation

The tribute was created by Rashmita Maharana, Sonali Aluk, and Monalisa Maharana, students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 21:59 IST
Odisha sand artists pay tribute to Nana Patekar through moving sand animation
Sand art in honour of Nana Patekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A moving sand art animation has been created as an emotional tribute to veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar following his demise. The artwork captures the actor’s likeness through an evocative visual sequence, offering a heartfelt homage to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

The tribute was created by Rashmita Maharana, Sonali Aluk, and Monalisa Maharana, students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute. Using sand as their medium, the artists portrayed Patekar in a poignant sequence that reflects the admiration and respect he continues to command among audiences. "End of an era. Tribute to Nana Patekar Ji. 1951-2026," read a message on the sand art.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans, film artists, political figures, and others remembering Nana Patekar’s cinematic legacy. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid his respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar at Pune airport, where the actor’s mortal remains were brought ahead of his final rites. Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the late actor and expressed his condolences to Patekar’s family.

Following the tributes at Pune airport, the actor’s mortal remains were taken to his native Donje village in Pune Rural, where his final rites were scheduled to be conducted with full state honours. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at Patekar's native village to pay his final respects.

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. (ANI)

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