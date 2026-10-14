Farah Khan extends warm greetings to cousin Zoya Akhtar on her birthday

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar turned a year older on Wednesday. Wishing her on her birthday, her cousin and director Farah Khan shared an adorable picture with her. She first shared a picture with Farhan Akhtar and quipped, "Fru...please wish your sister a Happy Birthday."

Farah then posted an image with the birthday girl and wrote a sweet wish. "Chal...I will do it myself. Happy birthday Zoya. (Farhan made me do it)," she captioned it.

Zoya, daughter of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, is known for her projects like 'Luck By Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Gully Boy', among others. She also directed the live-action feature film adaptation of The Archies, which was released on Netflix on 7 December 2023. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, AditiSaigal and Yuvraj Menda as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley, respectively. On the other hand, Farah Khan is currently busy with her YouTube channel, which has gained considerable popularity over the past two years, particularly among Gen Z audiences. Her videos featuring food, celebrity home visits and interactions with a diverse range of guests have struck a chord with viewers.

She will soon return as a host for the second season of ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh.The announcement comes after the first season received considerable attention from viewers. According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points amongaudiences. The first season featured contestants sharing personal stories, facing confrontations and taking part in challenges inside the jail. Shreya emerged as the winner after former contestants and the jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi Joshi during the finale. (ANI)