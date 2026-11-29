China could significantly reduce agricultural water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining food security by transforming irrigation practices and crop cultivation patterns across its arid northwestern regions. A study conducted by researchers from the State Key Laboratory of Efficient Utilization of Agricultural Water Resources, the National Field Scientific Observation and Research Station on Efficient Water Use of Oasis Agriculture, the Center for Agricultural Water Research at China Agricultural University, and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences presents a comprehensive strategy for sustainable farming. The research, accepted for publication in the journal Engineering, highlights how better water and land management could strengthen agricultural resilience under climate change.

The study found that combining improved irrigation management with strategic crop redistribution could reduce irrigation water requirements by 30.5% and global warming potential by 19.4%, while increasing regional crop production by 2.1% through the 2090s. The approach could improve agricultural sustainability by between 30.6% and 59.7%, offering a pathway towards balancing food security, economic development and environmental protection.

Growing More with Less Water

Northwest China plays a crucial role in national agricultural production despite facing severe water shortages. The region possesses less than 4% of China's water resources and around 6% of its cropland, while the study area supports more than 90% of national cotton production. Annual rainfall ranges between 50 and 350 millimetres, making farming heavily dependent on irrigation.

Researchers examined northern Xinjiang, southern Xinjiang and the Hexi Corridor using agricultural simulation models covering the period from 1981 to 2100. The study incorporated historical climate records, soil conditions, crop distribution, future water availability and two climate scenarios representing moderate and high greenhouse gas emissions.

The findings revealed that climate change could affect crops differently. Cotton yields could increase by between 6.8% and 12.9%, while wheat yields could rise by between 3.7% and 21%. Maize, however, faces declining productivity towards the end of the century.

Without agricultural management reforms, regional crop production could increase by 6.3%–7.3%, but carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions could rise by 57.7%–69.1%, highlighting the environmental costs of conventional farming.

Redrawing China's Agricultural Map

A major recommendation involves shifting agricultural production away from water-stressed southern Xinjiang towards northern Xinjiang and the Hexi Corridor, where resources could be used more efficiently.

Southern Xinjiang's cultivated area could decline by 250,000–290,000 hectares, while northern Xinjiang and the Hexi Corridor could accommodate substantial agricultural expansion. Despite these geographical changes, northwest China's overall cultivated area would decrease by only 0.8%.

Researchers recommend reducing cotton cultivation in southern Xinjiang by approximately 210,000 hectares while expanding it by 30,000 hectares in northern Xinjiang and 100,000 hectares in the Hexi Corridor.

Maize cultivation could expand by 60,000 hectares in northern Xinjiang and 10,000 hectares in the Hexi Corridor. Overall, cotton and wheat cultivation would decline by 3.4% and 0.7%, respectively, while maize cultivation would increase by 4.2%.

The proposed redistribution reflects differences in water availability, soil conditions and agricultural productivity, demonstrating that sustainable farming depends not only on what farmers grow but also on where they grow it.

Smarter Irrigation Could Unlock Billions

The study found that irrigation optimization alone could reduce water requirements by 29.1% but lower crop production by 2.5%. Crop redistribution alone could increase production by 1.6% but deliver water savings of only 2.7%. Combining both approaches could overcome these limitations while generating stronger economic and environmental benefits.

Under moderate-emissions conditions, the integrated strategy could generate additional agricultural production value of up to 2.078 billion yuan and irrigation-related savings of up to 1.558 billion yuan.

Southern Xinjiang could also benefit financially despite declining cultivation. Researchers estimated that an average reduction in crop production profits of 461 million yuan could be offset by irrigation savings of 683 million yuan, generating a net benefit of approximately 222 million yuan.

Improved irrigation could also reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions while lowering energy consumption associated with water pumping.

Building a Climate-Resilient Farming Future

Irrigation optimization emerged as the most influential strategy, contributing between 64.2% and 88.7% of projected agricultural sustainability improvements across different regions and climate scenarios.

Environmental challenges, however, remain. Agricultural expansion could reduce species richness in the Hexi Corridor by 5.1%–6.5%, although biodiversity across northwest China could improve by 1.2%–1.5%.

The researchers also acknowledged uncertainties surrounding future climate conditions, groundwater availability and ecological impacts. The analysis excluded commercially important crops such as tomatoes, grapes and melons, highlighting the need for broader research.

Successful implementation would require government support, modern irrigation infrastructure, financial assistance, responsible groundwater management and farmers' participation.

Ultimately, the study suggests that sustainable agriculture depends on improving resource efficiency rather than indiscriminately expanding farmland. By combining smarter irrigation with strategic crop distribution, northwest China could protect scarce water resources, strengthen food security and reduce environmental pressures, offering valuable lessons for water-stressed agricultural regions worldwide.