‌Gadi ​Eisenkot, leader of Israel's centre-right Yashar party, appeared to play down the prospects of forming a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two men held two-hour talks on Sunday in Tel Aviv. Rather than an alliance with Netanyahu, Eisenkot, a former military chief, seems more ‌likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier following an inconclusive October 27 election, political analysts have said.

Sunday's meeting was the second between Netanyahu and Eisenkot this month, although the first had been described as a security briefing for the Yashar party leader. "The discussion was businesslike, with both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them," Netanyahu and Eisenkot said in ‌a joint statement, without elaborating.

Israel's Channel 12 news later reported there were no plans for any further meetings, and it cited Eisenkot as telling Netanyahu: "I'm committed to my partners ‌in the (opposition) bloc. You're welcome to join after the government is formed." A spokesperson for Eisenkot confirmed that report.

Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led by Eisenkot. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, offered to go second in a rotation agreement under any deal between his own Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar. DEADLINE FOR TALKS

Eisenkot, tasked by Israel's president to form a coalition government, has until December 6 to do so, though there ⁠is the possibility ​of a 14-day extension. Last week Eisenkot signed coalition ⁠deals with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

After meeting Netanyahu on Sunday, Eisenkot held talks with Naftali Bennett, head of the B'Yachad party. "The ⁠two discussed efforts to form a government and the negotiations between their parties’ teams, which are still underway," Eisenkot's party said in a statement. Eisenkot has yet to sign a coalition agreement with Bennett.

Eisenkot and his ​potential partners, including B'Yachad, won a total of 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu's Likud and its alliance of far-right ⁠and ultra-Orthodox parties won a combined 53 seats. OBSTACLES

Eisenkot could potentially form a coalition with support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties but that option faces considerable obstacles. The two Arab parties, with support from Israel's 21% Arab minority, fared well in the ⁠election, ​taking 19 seats. But some of Eisenkot's allies are opposed to forming a government with certain Arab lawmakers.

Eisenkot and his allies also face difficulty in winning the support of ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties because they have supported plans, initially mooted by Netanyahu, to require ultra-Orthodox men turning 18 to serve in the Israeli military. Ultra-Orthodox leaders are demanding an extension of the decades-old law exempting such ⁠men from military service so they can devote themselves to their religious studies.

Eisenkot has been negotiating with one ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, but it remains unclear whether the UTJ will ⁠be willing to compromise in order to join ⁠the coalition. Parliament last week defeated a UTJ-sponsored bill to freeze arrests of ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers. Eisenkot's bloc opposed the bill, while Netanyahu and his partners voted in favour.

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, said after the Eisenkot-Netanyahu meeting on Sunday that the Israeli public supported Eisenkot's efforts to ‌form a government without Netanyahu. "Now is ‌the time to form a government that will bring real change...," he said in an X ​post.