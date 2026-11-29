Removing colourful branding, logos and distinctive designs from cigarette packages could influence how young adults perceive the health risks of both smoking and vaping, according to a study by researchers from the RAND Corporation and the Public Health Law Center at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in the United States. Published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research and supported by the National Cancer Institute, the study suggests that plain cigarette packaging could potentially discourage the use of both conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes. However, it also raises concerns about unintended consequences for public health communication and tobacco harm reduction strategies.

How Cigarette Packaging Shapes Consumer Behaviour

Plain packaging has emerged as an important tobacco control strategy aimed at reducing the attractiveness of cigarettes. By replacing colourful designs, distinctive fonts and brand logos with standardised colours and lettering, governments seek to limit the promotional power of cigarette packaging and increase awareness of smoking-related health risks.

Young adults are particularly vulnerable to tobacco marketing because packaging designs can influence their purchasing decisions and consumption habits. Previous studies have shown that plain packaging makes cigarettes less appealing and increases perceptions of their harmful effects. However, little research has examined whether these regulations also influence attitudes towards other nicotine products.

The issue is particularly significant given the popularity of vaping among young adults. According to the 2024 Monitoring the Future panel study, nearly one in five young adults aged 19 to 30 reported using electronic nicotine products during the previous month. Many young adults also use both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, creating additional challenges for tobacco prevention and cessation programmes.

A Shopping Experiment Reveals Unexpected Results

Researchers conducted an experiment involving a reported 453 young adults aged between 21 and 34 who had smoked cigarettes during the previous month. The study took place at the RAND StoreLab in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a life-sized replica of an American convenience store.

Participants were randomly assigned to three groups. The first encountered conventional branded cigarette packages, while the second was exposed to completely standardised brown-green packaging with plain lettering. The third encountered partially standardised packages that retained branding on their lower halves. E-cigarettes and other tobacco products retained their original packaging throughout the experiment.

Participants completed questionnaires before and after shopping to assess their perceptions of tobacco-related health risks. Around 22% reported smoking cigarettes daily, while 86% typically smoked between one and five cigarettes per day. Additionally, 56% had used e-cigarettes during the previous month.

The results showed that participants exposed to fully standardised packaging had 92% higher adjusted odds of rating cigarettes as extremely harmful. Surprisingly, they also had 79% higher adjusted odds of considering e-cigarettes extremely harmful, even though vaping product packaging remained unchanged.

Partially standardised packaging produced similar results. Participants had 82% higher adjusted odds of rating e-cigarettes as extremely harmful and nearly 2.5 times the adjusted odds of considering vaping equally or more harmful than smoking.

Tobacco Regulations Could Have a Wider Impact

The findings challenged the researchers' initial expectation that plain cigarette packaging might help consumers recognise vaping as relatively less harmful than conventional smoking. Instead, removing cigarette branding increased perceptions of health risks across both product categories.

These effects were particularly pronounced among young adults who already used e-cigarettes. Researchers described this phenomenon as a regulatory spillover effect, where policies targeting one product influence consumer attitudes towards other products.

Such findings could have important implications for governments seeking to reduce tobacco consumption. Introducing and enforcing separate regulations for different nicotine products requires considerable time, resources and administrative capacity. If cigarette packaging restrictions also discourage vaping, policymakers could potentially achieve broader public health benefits through a single intervention.

Greater awareness of health risks could also encourage young adults who smoke and vape to reconsider their consumption habits. However, the study did not establish whether participants subsequently reduced or stopped using these products.

Balancing Tobacco Prevention With Accurate Risk Communication

Despite the potential benefits, researchers warned that plain packaging could unintentionally complicate tobacco harm reduction efforts. Although e-cigarettes are not harmless, available scientific evidence indicates that they generally expose users to lower levels of toxic substances than conventional cigarettes.

Adults who already smoke may reduce their exposure to harmful substances by switching completely to e-cigarettes. However, reinforcing inaccurate perceptions that vaping is equally or more harmful than smoking could discourage some smokers from making potentially less harmful choices.

The study also has limitations. It involved a single shopping experience in a simulated retail environment, making it difficult to determine whether the observed changes would persist in real-world settings. The manuscript also contains a discrepancy between the reported overall sample size and the individual experimental group totals.

Ultimately, the research highlights the need for policymakers to carefully monitor the wider consequences of tobacco packaging regulations. Effective tobacco control strategies must discourage smoking and vaping while ensuring that consumers receive accurate information about the different levels of health risk. As the nicotine marketplace continues to evolve, balancing tobacco prevention with evidence-based harm reduction will remain essential to protecting public health.