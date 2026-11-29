Researchers Gayatri Bedre and Damodar Reddy Edla from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Cuncolim, Goa, India, have developed an innovative framework combining solar energy, machine learning and cybersecurity to make wireless sensor networks (WSNs) more sustainable, efficient and secure. Published in Elsevier's Procedia Computer Science, the study, titled Towards Green and Secure WSNs: Solar Harvesting with Predictive Energy and Threat Management, addresses two major challenges facing modern digital infrastructure: limited battery life and growing cybersecurity threats.

Simulation results show that the proposed framework improves energy efficiency by 25%, extends network lifetime by 30%, increases successful data delivery by 15% and enhances intrusion detection accuracy by 20% compared with conventional network models. The research could support the development of smarter and greener Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure across agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and urban development.

Why wireless sensor networks need a smarter approach

Wireless sensor networks have become essential to modern technology, enabling real-time monitoring of agricultural fields, industrial machinery, urban infrastructure and environmental conditions. These networks consist of interconnected sensor devices that collect and transmit information to centralized systems for analysis and decision-making.

However, most sensors rely on batteries with limited energy storage. Many are installed in remote or inaccessible locations, making regular battery replacement and maintenance difficult and expensive. Continuous data collection and communication gradually drain available energy, reducing network reliability and operational lifespan.

Cybersecurity presents another major challenge. Wireless sensor networks are vulnerable to identity spoofing, eavesdropping, malicious data injection and denial-of-service attacks. Traditional cybersecurity mechanisms often require considerable computing power and electricity, placing additional pressure on already limited energy resources.

The researchers argue that previous studies have largely addressed energy harvesting, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity separately. Their proposed framework brings these technologies together to create a network capable of adapting to changing energy conditions and security threats.

Turning sunlight into intelligent network power

At the heart of the proposed system is solar energy harvesting. Sensor devices are equipped with photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight into electricity, which is stored in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The framework also uses Maximum Power Point Tracking technology to maximize solar energy conversion.

However, changing weather conditions, cloud coverage and fluctuations in sunlight make solar power generation unpredictable. To address this challenge, the researchers introduced machine learning algorithms that forecast future energy availability.

The system uses Linear Regression and Random Forest Regression models trained on synthetic datasets containing information about sunlight exposure, weather conditions, time of day and historical energy consumption.

These predictions allow sensor devices to adjust their operating schedules according to expected energy availability. During periods of abundant sunlight, sensors can perform more activities, while during energy shortages, they can reduce unnecessary operations and conserve electricity.

The framework also incorporates a modified Low-Energy Adaptive Clustering Hierarchy (LEACH) protocol. This approach organizes sensors into groups and distributes communication responsibilities among different devices, preventing individual sensors from exhausting their batteries prematurely.

Artificial intelligence strengthens cybersecurity

The researchers developed a Machine Learning-Based Wireless Network Security Hub that operates at the network's central base station. Its primary responsibility is to monitor communication, identify suspicious activities and respond to potential cyberattacks.

Machine learning algorithms, including Random Forest and Support Vector Machines, analyze network traffic to distinguish legitimate communication from potentially malicious activities. When suspicious behaviour is detected, the security hub can isolate compromised devices, redirect communication and block harmful traffic.

The architecture also proposes lightweight encryption techniques to protect sensitive information without significantly increasing electricity consumption.

To improve communication reliability, the framework incorporates error recovery mechanisms that allow corrupted information to be retransmitted or certain transmission errors to be corrected without sending the data again.

The researchers report that energy prediction errors declined from approximately 20% initially to around 1% over successive simulation intervals. Overall, the system achieved a reported prediction accuracy of 92%, while additional security overhead remained below 8%.

Building a greener and more connected future

The researchers evaluated the framework using computer simulations involving 50 sensor nodes, one centralized base station and 10 user endpoints. Baseline simulations demonstrated how conventional sensor networks rapidly lose operational capacity as their batteries become depleted.

The proposed technology could have significant implications for smart agriculture, where solar-powered sensors could monitor soil moisture, temperature and crop conditions with fewer maintenance requirements. Environmental monitoring systems could benefit from longer-lasting sensor deployments in remote forests and ecologically sensitive regions.

Smart cities could use similar technologies for traffic management, air quality monitoring and infrastructure maintenance, while industrial facilities could improve equipment monitoring and operational safety.

However, the findings remain based on computer simulations rather than real-world deployments. The paper also provides conflicting measurements of the simulated network area, highlighting the need for greater methodological clarity and further field testing.

Despite these limitations, the research demonstrates the potential of combining renewable energy, artificial intelligence and adaptive cybersecurity to build more sustainable digital infrastructure. By reducing dependence on conventional batteries, improving communication reliability and strengthening protection against cyber threats, the framework offers a promising direction for the next generation of autonomous and energy-efficient wireless sensor networks.