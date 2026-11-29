A 2026 research paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), prepared by its Middle East and Central Asia Department, reveals that rising refugee populations are placing considerable pressure on economies across the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Caucasus and Central Asia (MENAP-CCA). Drawing on data from the World Bank, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the study finds that while refugee inflows increase unemployment, public spending and infrastructure pressures, inclusive employment policies and international financial assistance can help mitigate these challenges.

By the end of 2023, more than 119 million people worldwide had been forcibly displaced by conflicts, violence, persecution and human rights violations. Over 56 million had fled across international borders, nearly quadrupling since the mid-2000s. Approximately 24 million refugees, representing 42 percent of the global refugee population, originated from MENAP-CCA countries, while the region hosted nearly 16 million refugees, accounting for around 28 percent of the global total.

Refugee Crisis Places Growing Pressure on Host Economies

The economic burden of hosting refugees remains unevenly distributed. Refugees represented 27.3 percent of Jordan's population and 22.8 percent of Lebanon's population in 2023. Iran, Pakistan, Sudan and Syria also accommodated substantial displaced populations.

Around 91 percent of refugees hosted within the region originated from countries within the same region, highlighting the disproportionate responsibilities placed on neighbouring economies.

Prolonged displacement has transformed humanitarian emergencies into long-term development challenges. On average, only about 8 percent of refugees covered by the relevant regional data achieve lasting solutions through voluntary repatriation, resettlement, or naturalisation each year.

Most refugees live in urban communities, increasing demand for housing, healthcare, education, transportation and municipal services. However, restrictions on formal employment, business ownership and vocational training often prevent them from becoming financially independent.

Consequently, many refugees depend on informal work in agriculture, construction, domestic services, and retail trade, where wages, productivity, and social protection remain relatively low.

Rising Hosting Costs Expose Global Funding Gaps

The financial implications are particularly severe for countries with limited public resources. The IMF estimates that the potential annual cost of providing refugees with essential subsistence support, healthcare and education can reach approximately 5 percent of GDP in Jordan and Lebanon.

During 2020–21, estimated annual hosting costs per refugee amounted to $1,102 in Lebanon, $720 in Jordan, $572 in Iran and $181 in Pakistan. These figures represent potential costs rather than actual government expenditure and exclude investments required to expand public infrastructure.

International assistance has covered only part of these financial requirements. During 2020–21, MENAP-CCA countries received approximately $8.1 billion in refugee-related development assistance.

Donor funding covered around 52 percent of Jordan's estimated potential hosting costs and 63 percent of Lebanon's. Approximately 47 percent of regional assistance supported development activities, while 37 percent financed humanitarian relief.

The IMF warns that insufficient funding leaves governments struggling to maintain essential services, while refugees face greater poverty and limited access to healthcare and education.

Unemployment, Inflation and Fiscal Deficits Under Pressure

Using historical data from 16 countries between 1990 and 2023, IMF researchers found that a one-percentage-point increase in the refugee-to-population ratio raised unemployment by approximately 0.2 percentage points within three years.

Fiscal deficits increased by around 0.15 percentage points of GDP after five years, while inflation peaked at approximately 0.3 percentage points above baseline levels. Current account deficits also widened as growing domestic demand increased imports.

Although the study found no statistically significant average impact on overall GDP growth, rising populations placed downward pressure on GDP per capita.

Additional consumer spending and labour availability can stimulate economic activity. However, overcrowded infrastructure, limited employment opportunities and weak investment can offset these benefits.

Countries with relatively inclusive refugee policies experienced smaller increases in unemployment and stronger medium-term fiscal and external balances, suggesting that economic participation could help reduce long-term financial pressures.

Turning Refugee Inclusion into Economic Opportunity

Jordan offers an example of international cooperation through its 2016 Jordan Compact, which expanded refugees' access to education, healthcare and employment. By June 2024, authorities had issued more than 458,000 cumulative work permits to Syrian refugees since 2016.

Iraq has similarly expanded educational and healthcare access, with approximately 91 percent of refugees reporting employment as their main source of income in 2021.

The experiences of Moldova and Colombia further highlight the potential benefits of legal protection, employment opportunities and integration into national public services.

The IMF recommends shifting from short-term humanitarian assistance towards predictable, multiyear development financing. Governments should expand formal employment opportunities, strengthen infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship and improve refugee-related data collection.

International partners must also ensure more equitable financial burden-sharing. By supporting refugee self-reliance alongside job creation and infrastructure investment, countries could reduce aid dependency, contain fiscal pressures and improve living standards for both displaced populations and host communities.