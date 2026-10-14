Fresh snowfall blankets Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez, Tulail mountain landscapes

Fresh snowfall has transformed the majestic mountain landscapes of the Gurez and Tulail regions of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district into a breathtaking winter wonderland, blanketing the higher reaches in a pristine layer of white and bringing a sharp dip in temperatures. The picturesque valleys, known for their stunning natural beauty and snow-capped peaks, have taken on a magical appearance following the fresh spell of snowfall. The snow-covered mountains and surrounding landscapes have added to the region’s scenic charm, offering a spectacular glimpse of winter’s beauty.

The fresh snowfall has also led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, bringing colder conditions across the region, particularly in the higher-altitude areas. The shift in weather conditions came days after a hailstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds lashed parts of the Bandipora district amid a sudden change of weather, damaging standing crops and raising concerns among farmers over significant losses.

The intense hailstorm lasted for around ten minutes and affected several areas of the district, with farmers reporting damage to standing crops following the spell of hail, rain and strong winds. On the other hand, the western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snow to Himachal from October 13 and October 1, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said on Sunday.

Speaking with ANI, Sharma said a western disturbance had affected the state over the past 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rainfall across Himachal Pradesh and snowfall in the higher reaches and mountain passes of Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts. (ANI)