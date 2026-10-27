Punjab: Man shot dead, friend injured in firing over personal enmity in Amritsar

Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the victims, identified as Tirath Singh and Ranjeet Singh, had arrived in the village to offer prayers when they were attacked by a group of men.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:41 IST
Punjab: Man shot dead, friend injured in firing over personal enmity in Amritsar
Visuals of crime spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A man was shot dead and his friend injured after a group of men allegedly opened fire on them in Cheeta village of Amritsar on Monday evening, following a long-standing personal enmity, police said. Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the victims, identified as Tirath Singh and Ranjeet Singh, had arrived in the village to offer prayers when they were attacked by a group of men.

"A shooting incident occurred in a village called Cheeta. An individual named Tirath and a friend of his had arrived to offer prayers when they were attacked by a group of men who opened fire. Seven to eight rounds were discharged; Tirath Singh was struck by a bullet and was pronounced dead upon being taken to the hospital. His friend, Ranjeet Singh, also sustained injuries," Chahal said. The SSP said the police had identified the alleged attackers and were registering a First Information Report (FIR) naming specific individuals.

"The individuals who carried out the attack have been identified, and the police are registering an FIR naming specific individuals. These include Gurjit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harkir Singh (alias Haki), a man known as 'Gora', and the village Nambardar," he said. "There was a long-standing personal enmity that led to today’s attack, resulting in the death of Tirath Singh," he added.

The SSP further stated that, "Tirath Singh’s brother, Karel Singh, is a member of the Block Samiti, and his mother is the village Sarpanch. They are associated with the Aam Aadmi Party..." Further details in the case are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident in Punjab on Saturday, a young man, identified as Amit Sabharwal, was shot dead outside his home in Amritsar's Anand Avenue after an argument over a parked scooter, police said. Gate Hakima Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh said the police had received information about the incident from the victim’s father, Sunil Sabharwal, the previous night. Police said the victim was shot around five to six times with a pistol. (ANI)

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