‘PUBG’ live-action series in works with Donald Glover in lead

Neon TV’s Michael Schaefer will serve as the executive producer, alongside Fam Udeorji for Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H, the entertainment division of PUBG publisher Krafton, Variety stated.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 15:49 IST
‘PUBG’ live-action series in works with Donald Glover in lead
Actor Donald Glover (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A live-action series based on the battle royale video game ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ (PUBG) is being developed at Netflix, with actor Donald Glover to lead, reported Variety. Besides starring, Glover, along with his brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover, will write and executive produce the ‘PUBG’ show, with Donald also planning to direct.

Neon TV’s Michael Schaefer will serve as the executive producer, alongside Fam Udeorji for Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H, the entertainment division of PUBG publisher Krafton, Variety stated. ‘PUBG’, which was originally published by Krafton in 2017, does not have a plot, but sees a large number of players dropping into one of several maps.

It features an array of weapons, vehicles, and other items in a last-man-standing deathmatch. Plot details for the live-action series have been under wraps.

One of the most popular video games in the world, even nearly 10 years after it was released, ‘PUBG’ broke several Guinness World Records upon its initial release. It continues to pull in hundreds of thousands of active users on a regular basis. With the ‘PUBG’ show now in talks, it would become the latest video game adaptation at Netflix.

The streamer currently has an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ TV series and a ‘Gears of War’ live-action film in the works. Animated series based on games like ‘Clash of Clans’ and ‘Minecraft’ are also in the works. Netflix is currently airing shows like ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch’ and ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’. (ANI)

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