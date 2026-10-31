Series 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' to end its long run with Season 20 

The long-running series 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' will end its run with its upcoming 20th season, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the long-running procedural was originally revived for Season 16 at the streamer back in 2022. Season 19 aired between May and July earlier this year. Season 20 does not yet have a premiere date, but will air in 2027.

“It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” said Erica Messer, the series’ showrunner and executive producer. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together,” added Messer as quoted by Variety.

The show follows the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU), which is described as “a team of profilers tasked with analysing and capturing the country’s most dangerous criminals before they strike again.” 'Evolution' picks up after the events of the original “Criminal Minds,” which aired on CBS for 15 seasons.

The series stars franchise mainstays Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and newcomer RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster also returning. Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, Stacey Hardt, and Mark Gordon also executive producing. The series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. (ANI)