China's coast guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan, CCTV reports
China's coast guard carried out what it described as routine law enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan island on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
China's coast guard carried out what it described as routine law enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan island on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
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