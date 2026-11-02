Bombay High Court extends stay on 'Leave India' notice issued to actor Imran Khan till December 7

Bollywood actor Imran Khan on Monday received relief from the Bombay High Court, which extended its stay on the 'Leave India' notice issued to him over his alleged presence at a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, till December 7. The court's order allows the actor to continue staying in India, with the interim protection against the notice remaining in force until the next hearing scheduled for December 7.

Earlier, Khan filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court challenging a Leave India Notice (LIN) dated October 14, 2026, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, directing him to leave India on or before October 28. In a statement, the actor's team said that Imran Khan Pal, an actor and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has been residing in India since the age of two, had approached the High Court challenging the procedure adopted by the FRRO in issuing the notice.

"Mr Imran Khan Pal, actor and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholder residing in India since the age of 2 years, has filed a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court challenging the Leave India Notice dated 14.10.2026 (“LIN”) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, which directs him to leave India on or before 28.10.2026. The petition challenges the procedure the FRRO adopted. The FRRO concluded that Imran, a US National, had taken part in a protest, and on that basis ordered him to leave India. It did so without giving him any opportunity of being heard," the statement read. The actor's petition argues that the notice does not specify the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, that he allegedly violated. It also contends that the notice was issued without serving a show-cause notice or providing him an opportunity to present his case.

According to the petition, Khan has held Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status since 2006 and has lived in India since he was about two years old. He has cited his education, professional work and family ties in the country to underline his longstanding association with India. The actor has linked the notice to an incident on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan and Nana Chowk in Mumbai, where he says he was briefly detained by police.

According to his account, he was returning to his vehicle when he was surrounded by media personnel and apprehended by the police. He has denied entering any restricted or barricaded area or disobeying police directions to leave the spot. His team said, "After the petition was filed, the FRRO issued a detailed show cause notice The notice asks Imran to explain why his OCI registration should not be cancelled because of his presence at the gathering of 10.10.2026, where he was briefly detained by the Mumbai Police. Imran was neither an organiser of nor a participant in the protest. He had gone to see what was happening. Before he could reach the site, he was surrounded by the media and detained by the police."

The petition further states that Khan was taken to the Yellow Gate Police Station along with family members and was subsequently released. It refers to an FIR registered at Gamdevi Police Station on October 10 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Khan has contended that the notice appears to have been issued in connection with the FIR, despite the allegations remaining unproven.

The petition also points out that, according to him, no chargesheet had been filed and no charges framed when the notice was issued. Arguing that the direction to leave India has serious consequences for him, Khan has challenged the action as disproportionate and in violation of the legal safeguards he claims are applicable in his case. He has also raised concerns over the circumstances and timing of the notice, including what he describes as public calls for action against him. The petition seeks quashing of the notice and disclosure of the records and material relied upon by the FRRO. Khan has also sought interim protection against coercive steps, including his removal or deportation from India, blacklisting, or any action affecting his OCI registration while the matter is pending before the court. (ANI)