"Vijay was 18-20 years old": KC Bokadia recalls Tamil Nadu CM's visit to 'Aaj Ka Arjun' muhurat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, who is currently immersed in politics and actively navigating the state's political landscape, had earlier made a significant contribution to Indian cinema through his acting career. However, before stepping into public service, Vijay established himself as a prominent actor, carrying forward the cinematic legacy of his father, noted filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar. In a recent interview with ANI, veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia recalled his association with Chandrasekhar and shared an anecdote about their professional collaboration on the Hindi film 'Kudrat Ka Kanoon'.

“There was a film called Kudrat Ka Kanoon. Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was very young at the time. His father, Chandrasekhar ji, had made a hit Tamil film titled Neethikku Thandanai, with Radhika as the heroine. Radhika was also in our film. She and her mother brought Chandrasekhar ji to my office as we acquired the Hindi remake rights to the film," he said. "I told him, ‘Sir, you should direct the Hindi version.’ But Chandrasekhar ji honestly replied, ‘I have been unsuccessful as a director in Hindi cinema.’ Just look at his honesty. Just imagine that level of honesty and humility! I insisted, 'Sir, please do it.' And he finally agreed. He directed the film, and the picture went on to run in theatres successfully!," KC Bokadia shared.

KC Bokadia also vividly remember the day when a young Vijay accompanied his father, Chandrasekhar, to the sets of the 'Aaj Ka Arjun' film. "I also remember Vijay attending the mahurat of my film Aaj Ka Arjun. He must have been around 18 to 20 years old at the time, and he had accompanied his father, Chandrasekhar ji," he added.

Released in 1990, 'Aaj Ka Arjun' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in lead roles, alongside Suresh Oberoi, Anupam Kher and Asrani, among others. The film was directed by KC Bokadia and remains one of the notable films from his association with leading actors of Hindi cinema. (ANI)