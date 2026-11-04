Chief Labour Commissioner engages with Railway Board to strengthen implementation of Labour Codes

The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, convened a meeting with senior officers of the Railway Board on November 3, 2026, to discuss the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, and strengthen institutional coordination and stakeholder consultation. The meeting was chaired by Sonal Mishra, IAS, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), at Shramev Jayate Bhawan in Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the meeting was organised as part of the series of one-to-one interactions being undertaken by the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) [CLC(C)] with various Ministries, Departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings to facilitate effective implementation of the Labour Codes, promote compliance and strengthen institutional coordination. The Railway Board was represented by Vinita Verma, Executive Director (Labour Laws), alongside her team, with representatives from the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) joining virtually.

All Senior officers from the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) attended the meeting, with representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment participating virtually. During the meeting, the Office of the CLC(C) made a presentation covering an overview of the Labour Codes and key provisions relevant to Indian Railways, essential labour compliance requirements, issues relating to contract labour, registration and licensing requirements.

The discussions further covered the use of digital platforms, including suggestions for upgrading the Shramik Kalyan Portal in alignment with the new Labour Codes. The role of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) organisation in facilitating compliance and ensuring ease of doing business was also highlighted. Vinita Verma, Executive Director (Labour Laws), Railway Board, presented an overview of the organisation's structure, workforce and manpower deployment, including the engagement of contract labour.

Her presentation also covered the geographical and operational spread of railway establishments and projects, existing labour-law compliance mechanisms and good practices adopted by Indian Railways. (ANI)