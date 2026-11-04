Chief Labour Commissioner engages with Railway Board to strengthen implementation of Labour Codes

The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, convened a meeting with senior officers of the Railway Board on November 3, 2026, to discuss the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, and strengthen institutional coordination and stakeholder consultation.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 17:49 IST
Chief Labour Commissioner engages with Railway Board to strengthen implementation of Labour Codes
Official Account logo of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) (Photo/@CLCMOLE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, convened a meeting with senior officers of the Railway Board on November 3, 2026, to discuss the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, and strengthen institutional coordination and stakeholder consultation. The meeting was chaired by Sonal Mishra, IAS, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), at Shramev Jayate Bhawan in Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the meeting was organised as part of the series of one-to-one interactions being undertaken by the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) [CLC(C)] with various Ministries, Departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings to facilitate effective implementation of the Labour Codes, promote compliance and strengthen institutional coordination. The Railway Board was represented by  Vinita Verma, Executive Director (Labour Laws), alongside her team, with representatives from the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) joining virtually.

All Senior officers from the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) attended the meeting, with representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment participating virtually. During the meeting, the Office of the CLC(C) made a presentation covering an overview of the Labour Codes and key provisions relevant to Indian Railways, essential labour compliance requirements, issues relating to contract labour, registration and licensing requirements.

The discussions further covered the use of digital platforms, including suggestions for upgrading the Shramik Kalyan Portal in alignment with the new Labour Codes. The role of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) organisation in facilitating compliance and ensuring ease of doing business was also highlighted. Vinita Verma, Executive Director (Labour Laws), Railway Board, presented an overview of the organisation's structure, workforce and manpower deployment, including the engagement of contract labour.

Her presentation also covered the geographical and operational spread of railway establishments and projects, existing labour-law compliance mechanisms and good practices adopted by Indian Railways. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Warns

Journalist Killings Rise: Global Impunity Hits Record High, UNESCO Report Wa...

Global
2
UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years, report says

UK must expect AI-powered attack on critical infrastructure within two years...

Global
3
Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Irish consumer sentiment ticks up in October

Global
4
Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Cricket-'Big Show' Maxwell announces international retirement

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Libya’s Oil Industry: AI, Digital Leaders and Sustainable Digital Innovation

AI for Food Security: What Nigeria and South Africa Need for Sustainable Farming

From Land Speculation to Tax Fairness: How South Korea Transformed Its Property Valuation System

Growing Old Before Growing Rich? World Bank Sounds Alarm Over South Asia's Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026