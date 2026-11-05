 Jeremy Renner to star in '12 Bullets' movie from 'John Wick' producer 

Oscar-nominated actor and action star Jeremy Renner is gearing up to take on London’s criminal underworld in 12 Bullets, a new action thriller from John Wick producer Thunder Road and Comcast-owned UK broadcaster Sky.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 21:15 IST
 Jeremy Renner to star in '12 Bullets' movie from 'John Wick' producer 
Jeremy Renner (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor and action star Jeremy Renner is gearing up to take on London’s criminal underworld in 12 Bullets, a new action thriller from John Wick producer Thunder Road and Comcast-owned UK broadcaster Sky. In 12 Bullets, “a mysterious American must wage a one-man war against rival criminal gangs tearing through London’s supposedly gun-free streets while armed with a single gun. But with only twelve bullets, every shot must count," as per Deadline.

The film will be helmed by Sean Ellis (Anthropoid), who will direct from a screenplay penned by Tim Walker. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are attached to produce the project. Developed jointly by Sky and Thunder Road, 12 Bullets is set for a UK and Ireland release as a Sky Original, while CAA Media Finance is handling sales of the film’s North American distribution rights. The project serves as a reunion for Thunder Road and Renner, who starred in The Town and Wind River, as well as Thunder Road and 193’s Patrick Wachsberger, who represented sales for past Thunder Road films including Sicario, John Wick and The Surgeon.

Speaking about the film, 193 CEO Patrick Wachsberger said, “12 Bullets is exactly the kind of bold, high-concept action thriller that gets our attention. With London as its backdrop and a hero forced to make every bullet count, the film delivers a compelling premise with international appeal. Thunder Road has been an important longtime partner, and we’re excited to join forces with them again on a project that brings together everything audiences love about the genre with a fresh, distinctive edge. We look forward to introducing the film to buyers at AFM.” (ANI)

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