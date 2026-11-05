Rugby-Fiji select former England international Hughes to face France
Fiji have selected former England international Nathan Hughes for their Nations Championship clash against France in Lyon on Saturday, the second game in charge for new coach Jake White. • Fiji-born number eight Hughes, 35, won 22 caps for England between 2016 and 2019 and gets another shot at international rugby late in his career
• He is eligible to represent Fiji under World Rugby's revised Regulation 8, which allows players to switch international allegiance after a three-year absence from their previous national team provided they have a qualifying birthright connection and World Rugby's approval • Hughes will form a loose trio with Pita-Gus Sowakula and Kitione Salawa in the back row of the scrum, with locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila ahead of them
• Props Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi will be either side of captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker • Isikeli Rabitu is at flyhalf with Simione Kuruvoli in the number nine jersey and centres Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi filling the midfield
• Wings Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada are part of a back three that also includes Salesi Rayasi • Fiji also meet Ireland in Dublin on November 14 and Italy in Udine a week later
Fiji: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Isikeli Rabitu, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Mesake Vocevoce, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19-Peceli Yato, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Ben Volavola, 23-Sireli Maqala