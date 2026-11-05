Rugby-Fiji select former England international Hughes to face France

Fiji have selected former England international Nathan ​Hughes for their Nations Championship ​clash against France in Lyon ‌on Saturday, ​the second game in charge for new coach Jake White. • Fiji-born number eight Hughes, 35, won 22 ‌caps for England between 2016 and 2019 and gets another shot at international rugby late in his career

• He is eligible to represent Fiji under World Rugby's revised ‌Regulation 8, which allows players to switch international allegiance after a three-year ‌absence from their previous national team provided they have a qualifying birthright connection and World Rugby's approval • Hughes will form a loose trio with Pita-Gus Sowakula and Kitione Salawa in the back ⁠row ​of the scrum, with ⁠locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila ahead of them

• Props Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi will ⁠be either side of captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker • Isikeli Rabitu is at flyhalf ​with Simione Kuruvoli in the number nine jersey and centres Vinaya Habosi and ⁠Iosefo Masi filling the midfield

• Wings Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada are part of a back ⁠three ​that also includes Salesi Rayasi • Fiji also meet Ireland in Dublin on November 14 and Italy in Udine a week later

Fiji: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, ⁠13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Isikeli Rabitu, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, ⁠6-Pita-Gus Sowakula, ⁠5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Mesake Vocevoce, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19-Peceli Yato, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Frank ‌Lomani, 22-Ben ‌Volavola, 23-Sireli Maqala