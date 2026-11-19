Actors Michelle Monaghan and Justin Theroux are set to headline the upcoming horror film 'Sleepover', backed by Blumhouse Atomic and Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 8, 2027, according to Variety. Filmmaker Jacob Chase, known for 'Insidious: Out of the Further', will direct the project from a screenplay he co-wrote with Bryce McGuire, the screenwriter of 'Night Swim'. The film is based on McGuire's original short story. The plot details and additional casting have not yet been revealed.

Monaghan has joined the project in place of Parker Posey, who was previously reported to be part of the cast. Posey confirmed her exit during a recent interview on 'Today'. When asked about the film by Craig Melvin, she said, "I'm not doing it anymore … Something came up." Monaghan is known for her performances in films such as 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang', 'Source Code' and 'Gone Baby Gone'. She most recently appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Adam Scott in Netflix's crime thriller 'The Whisper Man'. She also featured in the Netflix buddy comedy 'Little Brother', co-starring John Cena and Eric Andre, according to Variety.

Her upcoming projects include Netflix's hockey drama series 'The Sticks', which also stars Emilie Bierre and Shai Chase, and the third season of Apple TV's 'Your Friends and Neighbors'. Theroux, meanwhile, has previously appeared in projects spanning horror, drama and comedy. One of his best-known roles was that of Adam, a scorned movie executive, in David Lynch's film 'Mulholland Drive'. He later starred in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' as the manipulative television producer and boyfriend of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz.

His recent big-screen credit is 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. On television, he most recently starred in Netflix's sports comedy 'Running Point' and portrayed Robert House in Prime Video's post-apocalyptic series 'Fallout'. His upcoming projects include 'The Billion Dollar Spy', alongside Russell Crowe, and Apple TV's miniseries 'Wild Things', based on the story of entertainers Siegfried and Roy, according to Variety. 'Sleepover' marks another collaboration between Chase and Blumhouse Atomic following 'Insidious: Out of the Further'. The sixth instalment in the 'Insidious' franchise opened with USD 60 million worldwide in August and went on to earn USD 169 million against a production budget of USD 18 million, according to Variety.

Jason Blum is attached as producer, while Chase and McGuire will serve as executive producers. Bea Sequeira will also serve as executive producer for Blumhouse, with Lilly Tyson overseeing the project for the company. 'Sleepover' is a Cinescape Entertainment production, presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Atomic, according to Variety. (ANI)