Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the sixth pre-Budget consultation meeting with experts and stakeholders from the Information Technology (IT) sector as part of the government's preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The meeting was held in New Delhi and was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, the CEO of NITI Aayog, senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

The consultation is part of the government's annual exercise to seek suggestions and inputs from different sections of the economy ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget. These discussions provide an opportunity for industry representatives and experts to share their views on economic priorities and highlight areas that may require attention in the upcoming Budget.

With the latest meeting, the government has held six rounds of pre-Budget consultations covering different sectors and stakeholders, including economists, industry leaders, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and the IT industry. Earlier, Sitharaman chaired the fifth pre-Budget consultation with stakeholders from the capital markets and BFSI sectors.

The fourth meeting was held with representatives from the MSME sector and startup ecosystem, while the third consultation involved experts and industry leaders. The Finance Minister had also chaired a consultation with leading economists to gather their suggestions for the upcoming financial year.

The government holds these consultations every year to gather feedback from stakeholders across sectors and understand their expectations and concerns before finalising Budget priorities and proposals. The discussions are aimed at bringing different industry perspectives into the Budget-making process and identifying areas requiring policy attention to support economic activity and growth.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027. (ANI)