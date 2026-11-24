MoU signed at IFFI brings 50 per cent tuition scholarships for 18 students, 10 creative contests, quarterly masterclasses, preferential pricing on professional creative tools and a global student portfolio showcase. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), India’s National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), has entered into a strategic partnership with Wacom India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Wacom Co., Ltd., to strengthen creative education and expand opportunities for aspiring professionals in the country’s rapidly growing AVGC-XR sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 24, aims to bridge the gap between creative education and industry requirements by providing students with access to professional technology, industry-led learning opportunities and international creative platforms. As part of the agreement, 18 students enrolled across IICT’s three two-year diploma programmes, Animation Film Design, Interactive Video Game Design and Development, and Post Production and VFX, will receive 50 per cent tuition scholarships. Eligible students from outside the city will also have access to accommodation assistance.

The partnership goes beyond financial support, introducing a series of initiatives designed to nurture creative talent and strengthen students’ industry readiness. These include 10 Wacom-branded creative contests to be conducted by December 2027, along with quarterly masterclasses featuring Japanese and Indian artists and industry experts. The sessions will cover Manga, Anime and other creative disciplines, offering students opportunities to learn from established practitioners and gain exposure to global creative practices.

Eligible IICT students and faculty will also benefit from special preferential pricing on professional Wacom products, including creative tablets and pen displays. The two organisations will jointly develop a student portfolio showcase featuring work across digital illustration, concept art, character design, animation and game art, providing students with a platform to present their creative capabilities to a wider audience.

The agreement also envisages IICT’s integration into Wacom tablet packaging and its Pixel Perch creator platform, subject to mutually agreed implementation plans. Wacom, a global leader in professional pen displays and creative tablets, provides technology used by artists, animators, VFX professionals and game creators worldwide. Its ecosystem supports creative workflows across the global entertainment industry, including studios and organisations such as Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Sony, Netflix, Marvel and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Ashish Kulkarni, Founding Director, IICT, said, “India’s creative economy will grow not only by building skills, but by connecting our young creators with the best creative ecosystems across the world. Japan has shaped some of the most influential traditions in animation, manga, gaming and visual storytelling, while India has a deep and diverse storytelling heritage of its own. This partnership with Wacom creates a meaningful bridge between these two creative strengths, giving students opportunities to learn from global practitioners, experiment with professional technology and take their original ideas to a wider audience. It is an important step towards building an India that does not just create for the world, but creates original intellectual property that the world can engage with.” Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, highlighted the importance of practical learning and demonstrable creative skills in preparing students for employment in the sector.

“A student’s transition from training to employment in AVGC-XR depends increasingly on what they can demonstrate, not only what they have studied. That is why this partnership goes beyond scholarships. The 10 creative contests and quarterly masterclasses will put students through industry-oriented briefs, while access to professional tools and a portfolio showcase will help convert that learning into demonstrable work. The objective is to make industry readiness measurable through the work students produce,” he said. Emphasising the potential for greater creative collaboration between India and Japan, Koji Yano, Global Head of the Creative Experience Unit, Wacom, said, “As a Japanese-origin global technology company with a long history of working alongside artists and creators, Wacom also sees tremendous potential in strengthening creative collaboration between India and Japan. Our vision extends beyond creative hardware to encompass the full spectrum of Wacom technologies, including digital ink, enabling young students to explore, create, collaborate and express their ideas through more connected digital experiences."

“Both countries have rich creative traditions, and there are exciting opportunities for knowledge exchange, skill development and collaboration across animation, manga, gaming and digital content. We believe India's emerging talent ecosystem can create new opportunities for global creative partnerships. Our partnership with IICT is a meaningful step in this direction,” he added. Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India, said the collaboration aligns with India's broader ambition to develop its Orange Economy and establish a globally competitive AVGC-XR ecosystem.

“We see this partnership as closely aligned with India’s larger vision of nurturing the Orange Economy and building a globally competitive AVGC-XR ecosystem. Our partnership with IICT marks an important step towards advancing this vision. Building on our existing collaboration, we are taking this association forward through a comprehensive initiative that brings together scholarships, creative contests, industry-led masterclasses and access to professional creative technology," he said. “Through the IICT- Wacom Scholarship Programme, our aim is to make specialised creative education more accessible and empower talented young people to pursue careers in animation, gaming, visual effects and other emerging creative disciplines. Initiatives such as the Content Creator Labs can further strengthen this foundation by introducing students to creative technology and digital skills at an early stage. Our commitment goes beyond providing creative tools. It is about empowering the next generation of creators, developing industry-ready skills and enabling aspiring creators to realise their potential to contribute to and compete in the global creative economy,” he added.

The IICT- Wacom partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration in India's AVGC-XR sector. By combining specialised education, financial assistance, professional technology, practical creative challenges and international exposure, the initiative seeks to equip emerging talent with the skills and platforms needed to participate in the global creative economy. (ANI)