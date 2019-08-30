International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Where is Markiplier? Social media confused after mysterious tweets

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:36 IST
Where is Markiplier? Social media confused after mysterious tweets

Image Credit: Twitter (@markiplier)

A famous American Youtuber Markiplier has left many people confused about the celebrity's whereabouts and condition. On Thursday, he suddenly tweeted, "I have to leave the country. To anyone I've disappointed I'm so sorry. To those that I love, I will miss you dearly. Please remember me for who I was and not what I've become," which left many people guessing what it meant.

Markiplier enjoys a huge fan following with over 24 million subscribers on Youtube and more than 11 billion total video views, according to Wikipedia. He also has over 12 million followers on Twitter.

While many were extremely concerned about what happened with Markiplier, many others passed it off as a "publicity stunt". Here is the original tweet.

His tweet instantly went viral and now has over 70 thousand likes and more than 5 thousand comments. Apart from Twitter, Markiplier is also trending on Reddit where fans are making theories about what happened to him and how it might just be a publicity stunt.

He is apparently going to Korea to visit his family, he later revealed but the mystery still remains as he has not disclosed if he will return to the US. Fans are also guessing why he hasn't tweeted in the last 18 hours.

Markiplier also visited Korea in 2018 and revealed about his Korean side of the family right after.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019