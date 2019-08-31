'Vampire Diaries' creator Julie Plec working on new Netflix series

Writer Julie Plec, the brain behind popular series "The Vampire Diaries", is working on a new series for Netflix. Titled "The Girls on the Bus", the series is inspired by a chapter in journalist Amy Chozick's memoir "Chasing Hillary".

According to a plot synopsis shared on the Netflix website, the show follows four female journalists as they cover a variety of flawed presidential candidates, while "finding friendship, love and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way". Plec and Chozick will write and executive produce the show.

