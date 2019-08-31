Why Death Note Season 2 has possibility, Netflix’s new plan revealed

The Japanese manga aficionados are undoubtedly still waiting for Death Note Season 2 despite knowing there is a least chance of its making. The Season 1 consisted of 37 episodes was launched ran between December 1, 2003 and May 15, 2006.

Many fans are eager to know if Death Note Season 2 has any possibility. Try to recall, as the plot of Tsugumi Ohba-written Japanese manga series completed with the demise of main characters, there is no high probability that storyline will get a makeover.

If everything in the story is against the possibility of Death Note Season 2's comeback with the death of lead characters, then why the manga creators will work on it? But still we find a logic that fills it with much percentage of probability. And that's Ryuk, the Shinigami beast who is still alive.

As Ryuk is still living, the manga lovers are still hopeful that the manga creators and producers will work on it without ditching them. But the time since Season 1 completed has gone of 13 years and now fans are not ready to wait on fake vow of support. They now demand evidential updates.

However, the release of a Japanese film titled Death Note 2: The Last Name was made in October 2006. Many believed that the success of this movie would inspire the anime makers for Season 2.

However, The Digital Wise recently reported that Netflix is planning to bring sequel part of their original movie Death Note. But the first part developed so many reactions among the fans and some of them demanding Death Note series back to Manga and want to rule out the chances of the human version of the series.